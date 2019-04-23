

CTV Vancouver Island





Search and rescue crews say they've found two kayakers who briefly went missing overnight after they failed to return from a trip near Lasqueti Island.

Officials were notified of the overdue kayakers at around 10 p.m. Monday, according to the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Victoria.

A Cormorant helicopter, Buffalo aircraft and Canadian Coast Guard vessels were launched to try to find the kayakers.

The JRCC also asked boaters in the area to be on the lookout for the missing duo.

Poor visibility, high wind and waves hampered initial efforts in the 288-square-kilometre search area.

JRCC said it was informed by crews just afyter 10 a.m. that the two missing kayakers were found safe in Welcome Bay.