VANCOUVER -- A large house fire in Campbell River sent one person to hospital Saturday morning, filling the sky with smoke over a residential neighbourhood.

Firefighters were called to the home on Murphy Street just before 9 a.m. and arrived to find flames pouring out of the windows of the two-storey home.

Residents were inside the house when the fire broke out, but all five were able to escape. One person was taken to hospital for treatment.

Campbell River Fire Department chief Thomas Doherty said crews believe the fire started on the lower level of the building, but it only took minutes for the whole thing to go up in flames.

"The fire spread quite quickly," Doherty said. "We're starting to see that more in newer homes where the materials that are inside of a home are a lot of synthetic materials, so they go up very fast, and this certainly was evidence of that again."

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but Doherty said the incident is not considered suspicious.

"The home did have working smoke alarms, which played a role in the occupants getting out safely," he added.