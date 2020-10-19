VICTORIA -- Campbell River RCMP are investigating after a suspicious trailer fire was reported on Saturday evening.

Police say they were called to a homeless encampment near the 2600-block of Quinsam Road for reports of a travel trailer on fire.

Police and firefighters responded to the call and were able to put out the fire. No one was injured in the blaze, but the trailer was destroyed.

“At this point in time the fire is considered suspicious,” said Const. Maury Tyre of the Campbell River RCMP in a release Monday.

“However, it's not clear if any criminality led to the fire or a simple lack of care,” he said.

Anyone with information on the fire is asked to contact Campbell River RCMP at 250-286-6221.

Earlier this month, there was another fire at a homeless camp in Campbell River.

The fire broke out at a camp in a forested area behind the Vineyard Christian Fellowship Church off Highway 28 at approximately 8 p.m. on Oct. 8.

Police say that no one was injured in the fire and that blaze was believed to have been started by a homemade fireplace that set a semi-permanent structure on fire.

“Fortunately, the residents were not injured,” said Tyre at the time.

“It is however a reminder of the safety concerns that can be posed with makeshift structures and encampments,” he said. “In a situation such as this, not only was there a risk to the campers, but to the forest, nearby buildings if the fire spread, and to the people of the Campbell River Fire Dept. who had to fight the fire in a very tricky location.”