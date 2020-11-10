CAMPBELL RIVER -- One woman is in hospital following a fire at a resort cabin south of Campbell River Monday night.

Crews were called to the Rod and Reel resort in the 3800-block of the South Island Highway around 7 p.m., according to Campbell River Deputy Fire Chief Kelly Bellefleur.

"When our crews first arrived, they found a cabin completely engulfed in flames and the lone resident of the cabin had managed to escape the fire," said Bellefleur Tuesday.

That woman was treated by firefighters initially and then by ambulance personnel before being transported to hospital.

It's believed she suffered from smoke inhalation.

"The cabins are small, a couple of hundred square-feet," said Bellefleur. "They are close together but there was no impact to any of the other units."

Crews were on the scene for approximately three hours and say only the one cabin was damaged—but it was completely destroyed.

Investigators will be back at the scene Tuesday to determine a cause for the blaze.