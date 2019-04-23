They may be Canada's last hope for a Stanley Cup this year but you won't find much love for the Toronto Maple Leafs at Sooke's 17 Mile House Pub.

In fact, the pub has a strict rule: Leafs fans pay more.

For the last six years, the pub has added a two per cent surcharge to any customer who reveals their allegiance to the original six franchise.

"They're proud to pay it," says Ken Whitaker, a die-hard Montreal Canadiens fan and the pub's general manager.

In addition to the surcharge, the pub also offers a "Maple Leafs Poutine."

It's listed as a $67 appetizer; a reminder to fans that the last time the Maple Leafs won the Stanley Cup was in 1967.

The poutine's description on the menu reads, "in usual Leafs fashion, a cold, overpriced dish, served with under-performing gravy, ice-cold fries, and a side of disappointment."

"You wouldn't actually take a bite out of it, it's terrible," says Whitaker.

Since going on the menu six years ago, the pub says only one customer has tried to order the dish despite the server recommending they didn't.

The manager says the server didn't want to charge them the whopping $67 for frozen fries and cold gravy.

As for jumping on the Toronto bandwagon, Whitaker says he may have to make an exception if Toronto makes it to the Stanley Cup Finals.

"I never ever cheer for the Leafs, but I like a lot of their players and the coach, and depending on who they're playing I might to have to cheer for them."

The Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Boston Bruins in Game 7 of their first-round playoff series tonight at Boston's TD Garden.