

CTV Vancouver Island





A man is facing a raft of weapons-related charges after leading West Shore RCMP officers on a pursuit that ended in a fight.

Police say they were conducting a traffic stop with the driver of a grey Ford pickup truck who failed to stop at a red light on Jacklin Rd. and Station Ave. in Langford at approximately 9:20 p.m. on June 1.

The driver, however, didn’t stop for police and sped away, weaving in and out of oncoming traffic, the West Shore RCMP said in a release Monday.

Minutes later, police received a complaint about a pickup truck parked dangerously on the shoulder of Trans Canada Highway at the Six Mile Rd. off-ramp.

Arriving on scene, police approached the truck when they say the lone man in the vehicle got out and started running southbound on the highway.

A foot chase ensued and police say the man then pulled a black handgun from his waistband, before confronting police.

"A physical altercation ensued and the suspect was taken into custody," said West Shore RCMP spokesperson Const. Nancy Saggar.

"This was a high-risk situation. No shots were fired by either police or the suspect. The handgun was also recovered."

The man is now facing several charges, including for flight from police, dangerous driving, carrying a concealed weapon and obstructing police.

The suspect was remanded into custody and is due to appear in court on June 4.