VICTORIA -- Update: Victoria police say a man who was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant has been arrested.

Police announced Wednesday that Jordan Doddridge, 26, was in custody.

VicPD first issued a release Tuesday saying that investigators with the police deparment’s high-risk offender unit were on the lookout for Doddridge after he violated parole conditions.

Now, police say he is in custody thanks to tips from the public.

UPDATE | Jordan Doddridge, who was the subject of a wanted person alert yesterday, is in custody. Thanks for sharing his info #yyj, you helped resolve this search safely. pic.twitter.com/EeryXtPzg9 — Victoria Police (@vicpdcanada) November 25, 2020

Earlier:

Victoria police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a man who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

Investigators with VicPD’s high-risk offender unit are searching for Jordan Doddridge, 26, who is wanted for breaching parole conditions.

Police say that Doddridge has “an extensive criminal history” that includes violent offences and that anyone who sees him should call 911 and not approach him.

He is described as a white man who stands 5’ 11” with an olive complexion and short, dark brown hair. He has “extensive tattoos” on his body, including a series of geometric shapes that are outlined in white around his neck, throat and fingers.

Police say the attached photo of Doddridge is recent.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.