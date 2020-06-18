VICTORIA -- Victoria police are looking for witnesses after a man suffered serious injuries during a violent assault in Centennial Square.

Patrol officers were called to the square just after 8 p.m. Sunday, for a report of a man with "significant facial injuries," according to VicPD.

The victim was rushed to hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Investigators say a weapon was used in the assault but did not say what kind of weapon.

Police have made no arrests and say their investigation is ongoing.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have information about the assault to call the Victoria police non-emergency line at 250-995-7654. Alternatively, witnesses can report information anonymously through Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.