VANCOUVER -- B.C.'s police watchdog is investigating after a man sustained a "serious" injury during a traffic stop on Vancouver Island just after midnight Saturday morning.

The Independent Investigations Office said in a news release that it is investigating the incident, which happened in the 100 block of Highway 1 near Ladysmith.

RCMP officers attempted to stop a white minivan, but the driver of the vehicle "reportedly did not stop," according to the IIO release.

"Police vehicles were used to bring the van to a stop and the man was removed from the vehicle," the statement continues. "A police service dog was used to assist in taking him into custody. The man sustained a serious dog bite injury and was transported to a local hospital for treatment."

The IIO is asking anyone who witnessed the incident or has relevant information to contact its investigators at 855-446-8477 or via the contact form on the IIO website.

The IIO is a civilian agency tasked with investigating all incidents involving police officers in B.C. that result in death or serious injury, whether or not there is an allegation of wrongdoing on the part of police.