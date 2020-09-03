VICTORIA -- Police are investigating after a man sustained “life-altering” injuries in an alleged assault in downtown Victoria.

The incident occurred on Aug. 21 around 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of Pandora Avenue and Quadra Street.

Police say they were called to the scene for a report of an assault. When officers arrived, they found an injured man lying in a bike lane on the northeast corner of the intersection.

Police say the victim was unable to tell officers what had happened. However, a witness at the scene told police that they saw the victim get “blindsided” by another man who then left them on the street.

The victim was taken to hospital for what police describe as non-life threatening but life-altering injuries.

VicPD is now searching for a suspect connected to the assault.

The individual is described as a white man who is approximately 50 years old. He has shoulder-length grey hair and was wearing a long-sleeve grey shirt at the time.

Anyone with information on the assault or the man is asked to contact Victoria police at 250-995-7654 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.