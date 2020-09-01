VICTORIA -- Victoria police arrested a man Monday morning after he allegedly threatened bystanders with tree branches and caused significant property damage in downtown Victoria.

Police say they were called downtown just before 7:30 a.m. for reports of a man “ripping branches off a tree” and attempting to hit pedestrians with them in the 700-block of Fisgard Street.

The man reportedly chased people with the tree branches and threatened them with violence.

While police were en route, more reports came in saying that the man had blocked a portion of Fisgard Street by pushing a large dumpster onto the road.

He then reportedly damaged several parked cars and a glass door to a mixed residential-commercial building in the 700-block of Fisgard Street.

Witnesses were able to give police a description of the man and eventually officers were able to locate and arrest him near the intersection of Blanshard Street and North Park Street.

The man was taken to VicPD cells to await a court appearance.

He is now facing six recommended charges, including one count of uttering threats and five counts of mischief.