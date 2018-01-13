

CTV Vancouver Island





A man is dead after a shooting in broad daylight at an apartment complex on Saturday, RCMP say.

The man was found just before 11 a.m. in a parking lot of Hawthorne Corner Apartments at Wakesiah Avenue and Second Street.

The man’s identity will not be released until his family is contacted.

Mounties say the man was known to police and the shooting appears to be targeted.

A witness tells CTV News they heard several gunshots and one of the bullets hit his house.

“About six shots probably went off, I looked out our bedroom window and I could see there was some car with holes in it … looked by my door and there was actually a bullet hole by the door to my place,” said Caleb Johanson.

RCMP are also investigating a possible connection between the shooting and a nearby vehicle fire. They believe it could be tied to the vehicle the suspects fled the scene in.