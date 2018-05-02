

A man who was found on fire in a Victoria parking lot Wednesday morning has died from his injuries, police say.

The owners of a local sandwich shop in the 600-block of Gorge Road rushed outside with a fire extinguisher after a customer spotted the man fully engulfed in flames.

It happened in the parking lot between the Sandman Hotel and Chiba Sushi on the busy corner of Gorge and Douglas Street around 11:30 a.m.

Laurie Jiminez says her husband and a customer, were able to put out the flames that were engulfing the man.

When first responders arrived, they found the man suffering from life-threatening injuries and rushed him to hospital.

Police will not say if the investigation is criminal or if they are looking for any suspects.

The Victoria Fire Department and BC Coroners Service are also investigating.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call VicPD at 250-995-7654 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.