One man has been charged and a gun has been seized in relation to an April shooting in Langford.

West Shore Mounties say Deven Lambert is in custody facing 13 charges, including discharging a firearm with intent, discharging a firearm inside a residence, assault and uttering threats.

At approximately 12:30 a.m. on April 5, the West Shore RCMP were called to a disturbance at a home in the 2800-block of Jacklin Road in Langford.

Police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said at the time the shooting was believed to be targeted.

Lambert, who police describe as a chronic offender, was arrested on a warrant on Sept. 9 and charged in the case on Sept. 27.