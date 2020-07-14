VICTORIA -- A 52-year-old man has been charged with committing an indecent act in a public place after witnesses say he was masturbating on the upper deck of a View Royal transit bus.

The West Shore RCMP were called to the area around 3:15 p.m. Thursday after "several witnesses on the bus observed the alleged indecent act" and reported it to the bus driver, who called 911, police said Tuesday.

The Mounties say the man got off the bus near the Six Mile Pub before officers arrived.

"Fortunately, several witnesses were able to keep an eye the suspect and provided a detailed description to investigators," the RCMP said. "The 52-year-old suspect Patrick Gerald Cluney was arrested by police without incident and held for court."

Cluney appeared in Colwood provincial court where he was charged with committing an indecent act in a public place.