VICTORIA -- One man is in custody following a pair of alleged daytime robberies, according to the Victoria Police Department.

The first robbery occurred at approximately 10:15 a.m. Thursday in the 400-block of Cook Street.

Police say that officers were called to a business in the area after a man entered the store, told an employee that he had a weapon and demanded cash.

Money was then handed to the man, who then fled the area.

VicPD says that multiple officers – including a K9 unit – responded to the call and searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect.

Hours later, at approximately 5 p.m., officers were called to a similar robbery in the 2100-block of Quadra Street.

Police say they rushed to the scene and located the suspect. The man was taken into custody without injury and is believed to have been involved in both robberies.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to contact VicPD’s non-emergency line at 250-995-7654 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Thursday’s arrest comes as Victoria police work to increase patrols in the downtown area, where many businesses have shut down due to COVID-19.

Police say the shuttered business are at an increased risk of being targeted by thieves.