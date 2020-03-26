VICTORIA -- One man is in custody after a police car was rammed by a suspected stolen vehicle in downtown Victoria Thursday.

The incident happened just after 3 p.m. on Pandora Avenue next to Centennial Square.

Police were pursuing a suspected stolen vehicle and attempted to box it in with a police cruiser.

The suspect vehicle struck the police car, leaving a massive dent in the cruiser's passenger side, before continuing west on Pandora with bike patrol officers in pursuit.

One man bailed out the passenger side of the suspect vehicle at the scene. Several officers immediately took the man into custody.

The suspect vehicle was quickly recovered in an alley off Langley Street, between Fort and Yates streets.

Police continued to search the area Thursday afternoon.

This is a developing story and will be updated throughout the day.