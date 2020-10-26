VICTORIA -- One man is in custody Monday after a month-long rash of break-ins at Saanich businesses.

Saanich police say six break-ins were reported at Saanich businesses, namely liquor stores and restaurants, between Oct. 2 and Oct. 26.

Police say that in each case a glass window or wall panel was carefully removed so the suspect could gain access to the business.

Wine, beer and liquor were the most commonly stolen items, according to police.

At around 3:30 a.m. Monday, a Victoria police canine unit stopped a vehicle on Highway 17 near McKenzie Avenue.

The driver was wanted on an outstanding warrant and property crime charges, according to police.

Around the same time, a Saanich police officer attended the Royal Oak Liquor Plus in the 4400-block of West Saanich Road and discovered a break-and-enter had occurred overnight. Again, a glass windowpane had been carefully removed.

Bottles of liquor believed to be from the store were reportedly found in the vehicle Victoria police had stopped.

The driver, a 40-year-old man, was arrested for breaking and entering.

The investigation is ongoing.

“The suspect clearly knew how to remove large panels of glass carefully which would have afforded them a rather quiet entry into the store,” Saanich police said Monday. “This is not a common means of breaking into a building nor a skillset common without previous training or knowledge.”