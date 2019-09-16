

News staff, CTV Vancouver Island





More than 250 BC Hydro customers are without power after a truck veered off the Malahat and crashed through a cement barrier into a power pole Monday.

Traffic remains slow in both directions at Aspen Road, where the semi-truck crash occurred.

Traffic may be stopped altogether once BC Hydro arrives on scene to repair the snapped power pole.

Police, fire and paramedics are currently on scene.

There are no details yet on possible injuries.