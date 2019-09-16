Malahat truck crash halts traffic, cuts power to residents
News staff, CTV Vancouver Island
Published Monday, September 16, 2019 3:11PM PDT
Last Updated Monday, September 16, 2019 5:42PM PDT
More than 250 BC Hydro customers are without power after a truck veered off the Malahat and crashed through a cement barrier into a power pole Monday.
Traffic remains slow in both directions at Aspen Road, where the semi-truck crash occurred.
Traffic may be stopped altogether once BC Hydro arrives on scene to repair the snapped power pole.
Police, fire and paramedics are currently on scene.
There are no details yet on possible injuries.