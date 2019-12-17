Malahat highway reopens after crash, but delays to continue
Published Tuesday, December 17, 2019 2:09PM PST Last Updated Tuesday, December 17, 2019 6:54PM PST
VICTORIA -- The Trans-Canada Highway has reopened in both directions after a collision Tuesday in the Goldstream Provincial Park area.
Police attended the scene and at least one person was reportedly injured.
The crash happened at the intersection with West Shore Parkway, according to the West Shore RCMP.
Traffic services contractor Emcon said at approximately 2:30 p.m. that cleanup was underway and the company expected the highway to open after 3 p.m.
At approximately 3 p.m., traffic was moving in one lane and later reopened in both directions, though delays were expected to continue Tuesday evening.
