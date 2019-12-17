VICTORIA -- The Trans-Canada Highway has reopened in both directions after a collision Tuesday in the Goldstream Provincial Park area.

Police attended the scene and at least one person was reportedly injured.

The crash happened at the intersection with West Shore Parkway, according to the West Shore RCMP.

We are currently investigating a 2 vehicle collision on Trans Canada Hwy at West Shore Parkway. TCH is closed in both directions at this location. Please be patient as Emergency crews work the scene. — West Shore RCMP (@WestshoreRCMP) December 17, 2019

Traffic services contractor Emcon said at approximately 2:30 p.m. that cleanup was underway and the company expected the highway to open after 3 p.m.

At approximately 3 p.m., traffic was moving in one lane and later reopened in both directions, though delays were expected to continue Tuesday evening.