VICTORIA -- Vancouver Island drivers are being warned of significant delays on the Malahat highway Friday due to planned rock scaling in the area.

The construction work will take place on the highway between the West Shore Parkway and Okotoks Road, a distance of roughly 10 kilometres, according to DriveBC.

Workers are scheduled to be in the area between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Friday.

The province warns that intermittent closures of up to 20 minutes will occur in both directions during this time.

"Expect major delays due to congestion," DriveBC said in an update Friday morning.

#yyjtraffic Alert for Friday (Mar 5)



Rock scaling on #Malahat at 10 am. For safety, #BCHwy1 will be closed for approx. 20 mins from Westshore Parkway to Okotoks Road.

Expect delays and congestion 10 am to 1 pm.

Via @DriveBC: https://t.co/26h88FgO5C pic.twitter.com/LNvkMcr7CB — BC Transportation (@TranBC) March 5, 2021

Meanwhile, traffic delays are scheduled to continue along Langford's Veterans Memorial Parkway.

City crews are working on tree pruning between 9 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. daily along the parkway between Peatt Road and Danbrook Avenue.

Work is scheduled to continue until March 12, weather permitting.