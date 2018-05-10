

CTV Vancouver Island





The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crimes Unit is investigating the sudden and mysterious death of a 37-year-old woman in Sooke.

Sooke RCMP were called to a report of a sudden death at a secluded cabin on Hensbro Place in East Sooke last Friday, CTV News has learned.

"Upon assessment of the scene initially unexplained circumstances, the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit was asked to assist," Island District RCMP said in a release.

Neighbours say the rural property was crawling with police and investigators from the BC Coroner's Service.

They told CTV News the woman had only been renting the property for several weeks before the sudden death. They said she had a boyfriend, but it's unclear if he lived at the property with her.

Neighbours also reported seeing the victim removed from the property in a body bag.

The deceased woman's landlord confirmed she hadn't been living there long and said he was shocked to learn his tenant had died.

The landlord said he didn't believe a crime had taken place, but he wasn't sure what happened to her.

Police say that the involvement of VIIMCU, which usually probes cases of possible homicide on Vancouver Island, doesn't necessarily mean a crime occurred.

The woman had recently moved from the B.C. mainland, according to police.

They do not believe there's any risk to the public.