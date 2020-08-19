Advertisement
Magnitude 4.0 earthquake detected off Vancouver Island
Published Wednesday, August 19, 2020 8:01AM PDT Last Updated Wednesday, August 19, 2020 8:02AM PDT
The magnitude 4.0 quake was detected at 4:40 a.m. approximately 124 kilometres from Port Hardy. (U.S. Geological Survey)
VICTORIA -- A small earthquake struck off the northern tip of Vancouver Island early Wednesday morning.
The magnitude 4.0 quake was detected at 4:40 a.m. approximately 124 kilometres from Port Hardy.
Natural Resources Canada says the quake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres.
There have been no reports of damage and none would be expected, according to the federal agency.
RELATED IMAGES