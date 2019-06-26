

A crash involving a lost load of lumber temporarily shut down southbound lanes of the Trans-Canada Highway in Cobble Hill Wednesday.

Drive BC said the incident happened on a stretch of highway between Koksilah Road and Wilmot Road Wednesday afternoon.

#BCHwy1 - Closed SB between Koksilah Rd. and Wilmot Rd due to a lost load of lumber. Assessment in progress.



Watch for traffic control and emergency responders on-scene.#CowichanBay



Details: https://t.co/cmDsFWxzVf — DriveBC VI (@DriveBC_VI) June 26, 2019

Reports emerged on Twitter of a possible multi-vehicle crash on the highway near Dougans Lake.

Drive BC has not confirmed how many vehicles were involved and there is no word on injuries.

All lanes had reopened shortly after 4 p.m. but delays were expected to linger due to traffic volumes.

Drive BC is asking drivers to watch out for traffic controllers and first responders in the area.

A detour was reportedly available via Bench Road to Cowichan Bay Road and Cowichan Bay Road to Valley View Road.