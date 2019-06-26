Lumber spill forces lane closure on Trans-Canada Highway in Cobble Hill
The crash happened on a stretch of Trans-Canada Highway in Cobble Hill. (Google Maps)
CTV Vancouver Island
Published Wednesday, June 26, 2019 3:58PM PDT
Last Updated Wednesday, June 26, 2019 6:02PM PDT
A crash involving a lost load of lumber temporarily shut down southbound lanes of the Trans-Canada Highway in Cobble Hill Wednesday.
Drive BC said the incident happened on a stretch of highway between Koksilah Road and Wilmot Road Wednesday afternoon.
Reports emerged on Twitter of a possible multi-vehicle crash on the highway near Dougans Lake.
Drive BC has not confirmed how many vehicles were involved and there is no word on injuries.
All lanes had reopened shortly after 4 p.m. but delays were expected to linger due to traffic volumes.
Drive BC is asking drivers to watch out for traffic controllers and first responders in the area.
A detour was reportedly available via Bench Road to Cowichan Bay Road and Cowichan Bay Road to Valley View Road.