

The Canadian Press





VICTORIA - Liam is the most popular name chosen among the more than 40,000 babies born in British Columbia this year.

Preliminary figures from the provincial Vital Statistic Agency show Liam, followed by Olivia, Emma, Lucas and Oliver were the top baby names for 2018.

In six of the last seven years, Olivia has been the favourite name for girls born in the province.

The name still leads the list for girls, followed by Emma, Amelia, Charlotte, Chloe, Ava, Sophia, Isla, Emily and Hanna.

For boys, the top choices after Liam are Lucas, Oliver, Benjamin, Ethan, Noah, Logan, William, James and Leo.

The agency says there were 19,821 girls and 20,744 boys born in B.C. this year.