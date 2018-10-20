

Leonard Krog has been elected mayor of Nanaimo, which means a by-election is on the horizon with the NDP MLA having to vacate his seat in the legislature.

“People voted in overwhelming numbers here for change, they’ve given solid support to a new council, to a new mayor. This is a great time,” Krog told CTV News once polls closed.

Krog was a popular candidate, having served the community for over a decade. He was running against Don Hubbard and Raymon Farmere.

Krog’s win drops the NDP’s seat count from 41 to 40. The party was only able to form government last year by courting the support of BC Green Party’s three MLAs.

“This is the night to talk about the joy of winning, the day of the resignation will come soon enough, but it’s not a night to talk about that,” said Krog. “I’m going, along with the members of new council, going to savor this evening.”

Premier John Horgan has up to six months to call the by-election for his replacement.

Leonard Krog elected as mayor of Nanaimo with 17,577 votes. Here’s Gord Kurbis with more. pic.twitter.com/vZxgbzCS8M — CTV News VI (@CTVNewsVI) October 21, 2018