VICTORIA -- A late-night fire on the first day of the new year has temporarily shut down a Courtenay-area spa.

According to the Courtenay Fire Department, reports of a fire at the Kingfisher Ocean Resort and Spa located at 4330 Island Hwy. first came in at approximately 10:40 p.m. Wednesday.

Once firefighters arrived at the scene, they found a fire burning on the outside walls of the resort's spa building.

While the fire department describes the flames as causing significant damage to the exterior of the building, minimal damage was suffered inside.

Fire officials say that automatic sprinklers inside the spa helped prevent the fire from spreading.

A complete fire investigation is set to begin on Friday, which will review the cause of the flames.

In the meantime, the Kingfisher's spa section of the resort is closed to customers.