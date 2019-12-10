VICTORIA -- A Langford family woke up to a frightening scene early Thursday morning after the sound of shouting at their front door led to the clamour of crashing glass.

According to the West Shore RCMP, at approximately 3:22 a.m. Thursday the homeowner of a house near the 2000-block of Sooke Road called police for reports of a break-and-enter on their property.

Police say that the homeowner heard a woman crying and knocking on the front door, "demanding to be let in." After the knocking, the homeowner says they then heard the sound of glass breaking from a basement window, which prompted them to take their three children who were in the home and bring them all into an upstairs bedroom.

Mounties say that officers arrived and found a distraught woman inside the home. The homeowner told police that they did not know the woman, and officers suspect that the woman was under the influence of drugs at the time.

The woman, 23, is now facing charges of unlawfully being in a dwelling and mischief under $5000. Police said that no one was harmed in the incident.

"The 23 year old suspect was arrested and brought to the hospital," said Cst. Nancy Saggar of the West Shore RCMP. "Police are still investigating this occurrence. This was a scary ordeal for the homeowner who also had their three children within the home. The homeowner was very brave and hid in one of the upstairs rooms with their children until police arrived."