VICTORIA -- Major crimes investigators on the West Shore say a strange man broke into a Colwood home and sexually assaulted a woman inside.

Police say the man, who was not known to the homeowner, forced his way into the house on Wednesday. Once inside, police say the man sexually assaulted a middle aged woman.

The house is located near the intersection of Sooke Road and Metchosin Road in Colwood.

Police immediately began to scour the neighbourhood but were unable to find the attacker. A police dog unit was deployed to help in the search.

Investigators say they do not have a description of the man to share with the public.

“It is a challenge for us in our investigation,” said Const. Nancy Saggar of the West Shore RCMP.

Mounties would not comment on how the man broke into the home, or why there is no physical description available.

In a press conference Thursday, Saggar said the woman was transported to hospital on Wednesday and released a short time later. The victim's injuries are unknown. Police say she is being offered any victim services she might need.

Police say they have increased patrols in the Colwood neighbourhood where the attack occurred.

“You may see our officers in the area continuing the investigation,” she said.

Police say homeowners in the area should take safety precautions such as locking their doors while home.

Police say no other similar break-ins or assaults have been reported and this crime is being treated as isolated.