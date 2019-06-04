

CTV Vancouver Island





Animal control officers in Victoria are asking the public for help after a small kitten was found in a garbage can Tuesday.

The kitten was found inside a small shaving bag that was left in a garbage can at the Hillside Shopping Centre, Victoria Animal Control Services confirmed to CTV News.

Kerry Shular, general manager of the Hillside Centre, said a maintenance worker was doing his regular rounds on Tuesday morning when he took the lid off a garbage can near the mall's Sport Chek entrance.

"He noticed the shaving bag in the garbage can and as he picked it up, it moved a little," Shular said. "When he looked inside, there was a little kitten."

The contract worker called security who later alerted animal control.

"It took them a while to coax her out of the shaving bag with some food," Shular said. "We have subsequently named her Hillie."

Mall security reviewed CCTV footage from the area but the particular garbage can is out of view of the cameras, Shular said.

"We're very grateful to our team member for being so alert this morning because otherwise Hillie would have ended up in the compactor."

The animal control service described the kitten as "very sweet" in an online post Tuesday.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call animal control at 250-414-0233.