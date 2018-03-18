

CTV Vancouver Island





Actor Chris Hemsworth took time off from filming in Vancouver this weekend to catch some waves on the island.

The Australian actor posted a photo of himself wearing a wet suit in Tofino.

“Not sure if we’re robbing banks or surfing but it’s damn cold in Canada. Well worth it though, what a beautiful place,” the post reads.

The actor, who plays Thor in the Marvel superhero movies, is in B.C. for a movie shoot.

Last week, he recorded a video praising Vancouver’s iconic scenery.

The actor also made a surprise appearance at a World Rugby Sevens series at BC Place.