VICTORIA -- As Vancouver Island saw a surge in new COVID-19 exposures at schools this week, several teachers' unions are renewing a call for new safety measures.

Unions in Nanaimo and Victoria say extensions or alterations to the upcoming winter break could give teachers and families more of a chance to isolate.

"We know that students and their families are spending time with others against the health orders," said Nanaimo and District Teachers Association President, Denise Wood.

"That's creating issues."

Teachers are asking for an extension to the normal holiday break to give families that might bend rules this holiday season, more of a chance to quarantine before coming back to class.

In Victoria, the local teachers' association says it wants a hybrid approach.

Teachers say secondary students could face serious drawbacks by missing class.

Victoria's teachers association is proposing that classes be done online for the first two weeks after the break.

Meanwhile, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and B.C.'s new Minister of Education are holding their ground.

Earlier this week Henry said there was no science-based reason to keep children out of class after the two-week winter vacation.

"There's no evidence to indicate that, that it would be that it would be safer for kids to be out of the structured and safe environment that we've built for them in schools," said Minister Jennifer Whiteside.

Alberta decided in November to push the return from winter break back to Jan. 11.

Most B.C. students are expected back in class on Jan. 4.