VICTORIA – With winter generally spelling flu season for many Vancouver Islanders, Island Health is issuing a mandatory mask-up policy for all of its facilities effective Monday.

Starting on Dec. 2, Island Health is asking all visitors at Island Health facilities to don a medical mask in patient care areas if they are not vaccinated against influenza, the common flu. Free masks can be found at Island Health facilities near main entrances, at hand-washing stations or at reception and admitting.

Island Health says the policy is designed to protect patients, staff and the general public from the spread of the flu. Influenza, according to Island Health, is among the top 10 leading causes of death in Canada, causing roughly 3,500 deaths each year and leading to 12,200 hospitalizations annually.

Influenza is described as a viral infection that targets the upper airways in the nose and throat and can easily spread between people through breathing, coughing and sneezing.

Symptoms of the flu include runny nose, cough, sore throat, fatigue, fever and headaches.

To protect against the flu, Island Health recommends regular hand washing with soap and water, coughing or sneezing into your sleeve or covering your mouth with a tissue and staying home when sick. The health authority adds that getting immunized with a flu shot is the best protection against the illness, especially in conjunction with other preventative measures.

In addition to the upcoming mask policy, Island Health asks that people refrain from visiting health care facilities if they are sick with any illness until they feel better.

For more information on the flu or Island Health's mask-up policy, visit the health organization's website online here.