VICTORIA -- Health authorities on Vancouver Island are hosting a series of free public health clinics to encourage residents to get a flu shot.

Island Health says people of all ages should get a flu shot early to help ward off influenza.

The health authority announced a list of clinics on the island where residents can get immunized free of charge.

Adults and seniors can get the flu shot from a list of local pharmacies released on the Immunize BC website.

Families with children can get the shot at one of dozens of free public health clinics listed here.

“I urge all British Columbians to get the flu shot,” said Adrian Dix, Minister of Health, in a statement Monday.

“Being immunized will keep you from having to take time off from work and from missing out on other activities with family and friends. And, more importantly, it can help protect people with compromised immune systems from serious complications and possibly death.”