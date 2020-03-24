Island Health is warning the community of possible COVID-19 exposures at four downtown establishments last week.

According to the health organization, anyone who visited the Sticky Wicket Bar & Restaurant between March 5 and 15 should monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, such as difficulty breathing, coughing, sore throat, fever and sneezing.

Similarly, Island Health is warning patrons who visited Foxy Box on March 16, BF Beautee on March 11 and The Fix Healthcare on March 14 and 16 of possible exposures to coronavirus.

Anyone who visited these locations during these timeframes is asked to monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, and to self-isolate for 10 days if symptoms do appear.

Island Health recommends that people who visited these establishments try B.C.’s online COVID-19 self-assessment tool if they are concerned that they may require further coronavirus testing.

Last week, Island Health made a similar announcement warning of possible COVID-19 exposure at the University of Victoria on March 12 and at Saanich Commonwealth Place on March 12 and 15. Details on those possible exposures can be found here.

Meanwhile, Island Health is continuing to ask that residents practice physical distancing and remain at least two metres away from one another while out in the community at all times.

The health authority adds that everyone should stay in their homes as much as possible and limit shopping and contact with others to essential trips only.

“Island Health emphasizes that local transmission is occurring across the Island Health region, and advising people to assume there are cases in every community,” said the organization Tuesday.

On Tuesday, provincial health authorities announced that there were 145 new cases of COVID-19 in B.C., bringing the provincial total to 617 cases.

In the Island Health region, there are currently 44 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.