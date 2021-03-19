VICTORIA -- More seniors who live in the Island Health region will be able to book their vaccine appointments over the next week.

Phone lines will begin accepting appointments for peopled aged 79 to 75 between March 20 and March 27.

The call centres will open for people in one-year cohorts at noon nearly every day, starting from older to younger, according to island health. The cohorts are:

March 20: Age 79+

March 22: Age 78+

March 23: Age 77+

March 25: Age 76+

March 27: Age 75+

People living in the Island Health region can call the health authority at 1-833-348-4787 to book a vaccine appointment.

Call centres are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week. Family members, friends, or any support person can also book an appointment on behalf of a senior.

Eligible seniors who miss their initial age bracket can still book a vaccine appointment any time after.

A list of the approximately 20 vaccine clinics open across Vancouver Island can be found here.