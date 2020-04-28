VICTORIA -- They are stocking shelves, bagging our groceries, and helping to keep us fed. And on Tuesday they got a big show of support from another group of essential workers.

With honking horns and flashing lights, postal workers gave the staff at the Country Grocer on Esquimalt Road a big thumbs-up with a drive-by salute.

“I think they’re essential, you would never think that a grocery worker in this time is someone you rely on,” said postal worker Janet Barney. “I think there’s a lot of people that have a lot of stress and anxiety, we just hope it boosts people's morale and tells them we are thinking of them.”

Like so many people going to work every day, people working in local grocery stores are facing countless challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic. The show of support for what they are doing went a long way in letting them know how much they are valued in the tight-knit community.

“I got a little emotional, as I usually do, but I thought it was awesome and it's greatly appreciated,” said Country Grocer front-end manager Amanda Graham.

“It makes up for all the cranky customers that we’ve had. It shows they care about our community – I felt it.”

Graham said that Esquimalt may be a small community but it has a huge heart and people there take care of their own.

She says the people she has been serving for almost 10 years have come a long way in a short time while dealing with the coronavirus. She was especially moved by the support from postal workers she recognized as people who shop in her store.

“It just shows that we’re all in it together and that all of us essential workers are sticking together,” said Graham. “I won’t ever forget this, I don’t think anyone will.”

Graham is quick to point out that customers have also shown how grateful for the hard work they are doing supporting the people of Esquimalt.

“Sometimes we feel overwhelmed, and them coming in to tell us they appreciate us being here and giving our all makes us feel more special,” said Graham.

Graham said it is import to thank everyone for doing their part during the pandemic. Her words were echoed by the postal workers.

“We all need to stick together and social distance,” said Barney. “It's not over yet.”

Postal workers from around the region are scheduled to show support with a drive-by salute to all health-care workers at both Victoria General and Royal Jubilee hospitals on Thursday at 7 p.m.