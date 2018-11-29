VICTORIA – You’ll find them in New York, Tokyo, London and eventually Victoria.

The City of Victoria confirms it is planning to install a scramble crosswalk as part of its construction of the Wharf and Humboldt Street bike routes.

Typically, scramble crosswalks are a system where pedestrians can cross in either direction or walk diagonally through the centre of the intersection.

The city has not provided any designs but confirms the scramble crosswalk will be going in where Wharf, Humboldt, and Government streets intersect.

The city also says that once construction of the Wharf and Humboldt corridors are complete, vehicles will be able to make a left turn from Wharf Street onto Humboldt, something that is not currently possible.

The changes also include a reconfiguration of the five-corner intersection at Humboldt and Douglas.

“That intersection is going to go from a five-legged intersection down to a four-legged intersection,” said Sarah Webb Manager of Sustainable Transportation and Planning with the City of Victoria. Vehicles heading east on Humboldt will no longer be able to continue along Humboldt at Douglas. Instead, they will be directed to take Burdett Avenue.

“We’re going to do some great improvements for pedestrians in that spot, safety obviously, being the big concern, and then also it’s a great place making opportunity.”

Construction on the Wharf and Humboldt corridors has already begun underground. Surface work will likely begin early next year.

No word yet on when designs of the scramble crosswalk will be available.

Back in May, Vancouver engineers were analyzing the possibility of installing scramble crosswalks at Broadway and Cambie Street, a high-traffic Vancouver intersection.

"We're looking at the trade-offs in terms of the congestion impact, the queuing, the impact to transit," said Winston Chou with the city's traffic and data management department.

Steveston in Richmond is home to a scramble crosswalk.

Also known as an "X Crossing," "diagonal crossing" and “the Barnes Dance" – after late U.S. traffic engineer Henry Barnes – one of the first scramble crossings in the world was built in Vancouver in the 1950s.

The city hopes to have work on Wharf and Humboldt completed in late Spring 2019.

