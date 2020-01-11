VANCOUVER -- Residents of an apartment building in Victoria's Vic West neighbourhood were evacuated from their homes Friday night as police and other emergency responders dealt with a man in crisis.

Victoria police said in a statement that they were called to the building on Saghalie Road just after 6 p.m. by Saanich police, who had been searching for the man.

Police located him on the eighth floor of the building, where he had reportedly barricaded himself inside an apartment.

Police said the man made "concerning statements" and "took actions which created the potential for injury to nearby residents," prompting them to evacuated the building and call in the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team and crisis negotiators.

After several hours of negotiations with the man, police said, they were able to take him into custody. He was not injured, but was transported to hospital, where he remained Saturday.

Just before 11:15 p.m. - some five hours after the incident began - police tweeted that the situation had been resolved and evacuated residents had been allowed to return to their homes.

Victoria police did not say in their statement what types of statements or actions the man took, but initial reports suggested that the man may have created a gas leak in the apartment.

Police thanked the Victoria Fire Department, Fortis BC, building managers, E-Comm dispatchers and BC Emergency Health Services for their help in dealing with the situation.

They said their investigation is ongoing, and no charges have been laid.