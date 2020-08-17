VICTORIA -- A group of hotel workers is continuing a hunger strike on the steps of the B.C. legislature, calling on the province to support 50,000 hotel workers laid off in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the province's temporary layoff provisions set to expire at the end of this month, the members of Unite Here Local 40 want B.C. to grant hotel workers a legal right to return to their jobs.

They want to make sure workers benefit from any financial aid as the province considers a bailout package for tourism and hospitality businesses that are asking for $680 million.

The province appointed a lawyer earlier this month to conduct a review of layoff and recall rights of unionized workers in the hotel sector that's expected to come out this week.