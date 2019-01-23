A 77-year-old man finally got his own bed at Victoria General Hospital Wednesday after spending six days in a cramped hallway.

Neil Laur was admitted to hospital with "significant" health issues late last week, and was placed on a gurney in a hospital hallway.

His son, former Victoria police officer Darren Laur, took to social media yesterday with frustration that his father, a navy veteran, was being subjected to such difficult conditions.

He told CTV that since his tweets on Tuesday he’s received roughly 100 online messages from across the country, expressing support and sympathy for his father.

Some of those messages were from doctors and nurses who are forced to treat patients in hallways.

On Wednesday Mark Blandford, the hospital’s Director of Clinical Operations, reiterated Island Health’s apology for the situation, noting that the patient had moved between three floors.

He said the hospital lost track of how many days he had been in a hallway and admitted it was the hospital’s mistake.

Blandford said this time of year is a peak time for influenza, and it’s when hospitals are most crowded. He also said most hospitals across Vancouver Island are affected by overcrowding.