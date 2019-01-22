

Island Health is apologizing after an influx of patients led to some of them being left in "less than ideal places" such as hospital hallways.

The apology came after retired police officer Darren Laur tweeted that his elderly father was kept on a gurney in a hallway at Victoria General Hospital for five days.

Laur said his 77-year-old father, a retired navy veteran, came to the hospital with "significant medical issues," but staff said he may not get a bed at all.

1/...It is sad that my 77yr old father who is a retired Navy veteran is in the Victoria General Hospital @VanIslandHealth with significant medical issues, and he's been kept on a gurney in a hallway for the past 5 days. We have been further advised...... — Darren Laur, The White Hatter ���� (@DarrenLaur) January 22, 2019

2/...that he will likely be in hospital for the rest of the week and likely into the new week and may not get a bed and will stay on a gurney in a hall for all to see. No Privacy, No Dignity, No respect. Nurses doing best they can, this is NOT their issue... — Darren Laur, The White Hatter ���� (@DarrenLaur) January 22, 2019

After being contacted by CTV News, Island Health admitted it was experiencing a significant number of patients at hospitals in its jurisdiction including Victoria General Hospital, resulting in patients being cared for in hallways.

The authority called the measures "temporary" and issued an apology.

"Hallway care is temporary while patients are in transition to units or awaiting an inpatient room, and we ensure the delivery of appropriate care and appropriate staffing levels," Island Health said in a statement.

Laur said he did not blame nurses, who have been doing the best they can to treat his father.

"You can see the frustration on their faces," he wrote. "This is NOT acceptable and more light needs to brought to this shameful treatment of a senior and a military veteran who served our country."

Island Health said despite the high patient volume, hospitals still have the ability to respond to critical and emergency cases.