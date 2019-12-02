B-C Premier John Horgan says a number of factors have conspired against large cannabis profits for the province in the first year since recreational marijuana was legalized.

Horgan says the illegal market doesn't have the same operating costs as the legal market.

And he says the province has also had to absorb policing costs.

He says there was a public expectation that legalizing marijuana would lead to a financial boon for the province, but that hasn't been the case.

