VICTORIA -- Premier-elect John Horgan says he'll be returning to work Monday with an aim to win the confidence of voters in rural areas after picking up mostly urban seats.

Horgan says sectors like forestry are important in smaller communities and he intends to meet the needs of those dependent on that industry.

The NDP's win of 53 seats means the party is no longer dependent on the Greens for support, but Horgan says he'll work across party lines for the benefit of all B.C. residents.

The Liberals won 27 seats and the Greens three, while four ridings were too close to call.

More than half a million mail-in ballots have also yet to be counted.