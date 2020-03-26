VICTORIA -- A man has died after suffering serious injuries in an attack with a weapon near downtown Victoria last week.

The assault took place at a multi-residential building in the 3000-block of Douglas Street at approximately 2:30 p.m. on March 16, according to the Victoria Police Department.

Once police arrived at the scene, they located a man who had “serious injuries.” The man was then rushed to hospital for critical care.

At the time, police said that there was no added danger to the public as officers believed the attacker and victim were known to each other.

Two days later, on March 18, police said that officers located and arrested the suspect at approximately 11 p.m. in the 3100-block of Douglas Street.

On Wednesday, March 25, the victim died of his injuries while in the hospital.

Police say the investigation is now considered a homicide and is being led by the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit (VIIMCU). The attack is still considered an isolated incident.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact VIIMCU at 250-380-6211.