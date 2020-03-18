VICTORIA -- A man was rushed to hospital Monday afternoon after being assaulted by someone wielding a weapon, according to Victoria police.

The attack occurred at approximately 2:30 p.m. at an apartment building in the 3000-block of Douglas Street.

Police say they were called to the scene after officers received a report of a man who was injured due to an assault with a weapon.

Once police arrived, they located a man suffering from “serious injuries” who was then rushed to hospital. As of Wednesday, he remained in hospital for treatment.

VicPD says the suspected attacker is still at large, but that police do not believe the public is at risk. Police say that the victim and the suspect are known to each other and that the attack was believed to be an isolated incident.

The investigation is ongoing.