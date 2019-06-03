

CTV Vancouver Island





A tense morning at Ladysmith Secondary School has come to a peaceful end.

According to the Nanaimo Ladysmith School District, the high school was thrust into a hold and secure after officials received concerning reports of a threat directed at the school.

Doors were locked at roughly 7 a.m. Classes inside continued on as normal.

Ladysmith and Nanaimo RCMP quickly launched an investigation and were able to determine the threat was not credible.

The hold and secure was lifted at 9:30 a.m.