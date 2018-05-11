

CTV Vancouver Island





Traffic was majorly backed up in both directions on the Trans-Canada Highway in Langford Friday after a dump truck hit a rock wall.

A dump truck with a pup trailer struck a rock face along the highway near Leigh Road, and appeared to have lost wheels in the crash, according to witnesses.

There were no injuries to the driver or any other motorists, said first responders on scene.

Drive BC said a northbound lane of the highway was shut down north of Millstream Road as a result, and that drivers should use an alternate route.

The highway fully reopened to traffic between Westshore Parkway and Leigh Road at around 2:30 p.m. Heavy traffic delays were expected in the area.

Drive BC highway cameras showed backups on the TCH at West Shore Parkways heading into Victoria, and near-gridlock heading west at Spencer Road.