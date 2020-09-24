VICTORIA -- Heavy rains that poured over Vancouver Island Wednesday have caused wastewater and stormwater infrastructure to overflow, according to the Capital Regional District (CRD).

The CRD says that overflows occurred on shorelines between Rutland Road, in Oak Bay, to Seaview Road, in Saanich, including Cadboro Bay.

Meanwhile, overflows are also present along beaches between Currie Road and Cattle Point Lookout Road in Oak Bay, as well as at Willows Beach.

Community members are being warned not to enter the water along these shorelines until the overflows have subsided.

“As a result of these discharges, residents are advised to avoid entering the waters along the affected shorelines, as the wastewater may pose a health risk,” said the CRD in a release Thursday.

Public health advisory signs will be placed at affected beaches and will be removed once enterococci levels are below the CRD’s recreational limit.

The CRD notes that the discharge notice has been issued “as a precaution” based on consultation with Island Health and local municipalities.