VICTORIA -- Seaplane operator Harbour Air says all flights between Vancouver Island and the mainland are now running on schedule after an attempted float plane theft in Vancouver early Friday morning.

A man allegedly stole a float plane and crashed it into another aircraft in Vancouver's Coal Harbour, damaging both planes.

Harbour Air says the company re-routed its early flights to avoid the area.

Flights scheduled to leave Vancouver for Nanaimo and Victoria between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. were delayed.

Vancouver police are now searching for the man they say ran from the scene.

Vancouver Police Department spokesperson Tania Visintin told CTV News Vancouver that the call for the incident came in around 3:30 a.m.

Nobody was injured and no suspects are in custody.

With files from CTV News Vancouver